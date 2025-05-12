Warren City Council looking to take action against sports bar after noise complaints

During a Warren City Council meeting in April, Secretary Mindy Moore called for Motor City Sports Bar to be declared a nuisance and shut down after complaints of noise and illegal parking in the nearby neighborhood.

Motor City Sports Bar was a busy spot for over a decade.

"We've been here for 14 years, and now this seems to be an issue. Now it seems to be an issue after 14 years of being here," said David Nuculaj, the son of the Motor City Sports Bar owner.

Moore said the city received numerous complaints from residents about noise and illegal parking because of the bar. She told CBS News Detroit Monday that the bar received 253 police calls in the last three years.

"That is a lot of police calls, and that is using our resources over and over in one place, and that's not fair to the entire City," she said.

At the April city council meeting, Moore showed videos of groups of people tailgating where loud music could be heard in the bar's parking lot after 1 a.m.

Nuculaj said they understand the concerns and have put signs notifying people against loud music, but that shouldn't take away his family's business.

"This is a small mom-and-pop shop, this is how us and everybody else that works here puts food on the table for their families," he said.

Residents in the neighborhood behind the bar on Albany Avenue said they've been dealing with the noise for years, and it was worse a few months ago. They said they now have signs on their street saying resident parking only at night.

Meanwhile, regulars at the bar are concerned that their usual go-to spot after work will be shut down.

"We enjoy coming here. This is usually what we do after work. If you know you live by a bar, you know there's gonna be noise, so I don't know what they should do, but we're here to stay, we're staying," said Santrella Burnett.

The next Warren City Council meeting is Tuesday night, and the owners of Motor City Sports Bar say they'll attend.