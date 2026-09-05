2 Warren residents accused of possessing child sexually abusive material

Two Warren, Michigan, residents are each facing several charges, including possession of child sexually abusive material, following a joint investigation by local and state law enforcement, police said Thursday.

The probe started early last month after the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about individuals downloading and distributing child sexually abusive material online. According to police, investigators used "targeted search warrants directed at internet service providers, social media platforms, and technology corporations" to identify 59-year-old Michael Wilks and 33-year-old Dean Roberts as the suspects.

Officials said members of the task force and the Warren Police Department on Wednesday executed search warrants at homes on the 27000 block of Baldwin Avenue and the 11000 block of Jackson Avenue and arrested Wilks and Roberts.

"Numerous electronic devices were recovered from both locations, and both Wilks and Roberts made admissions regarding their involvement," police said.

Online court records show Wilks is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and seven counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Roberts is charged with one count each of using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime, using a computer to commit a crime, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and child sexual abusive activity.

During their arraignments Thursday, both Wilks and Roberts pleaded not guilty. A judge set bond at $250,000 cash or surety for each individual, according to court records.

Police say that if either Wilks or Roberts is released on bond, they must wear a GPS tether, have no contact with people under 18, refrain from using the internet and stay away from places where children gather.

The investigation was conducted as part of a multi-agency operation known as "Operation By the Bell," which was launched in an effort to "aggressively investigate and disrupt online networks distributing illicit material depicting the sexual exploitation of children," police said.

Roberts is set to appear at a probable cause conference on Sept. 15. A similar conference is scheduled for Wilks on Sept. 17.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700 or the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or visit the national organization's website.