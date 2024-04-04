Warren police search for man accused of trying to lure high school student into vehicle

Prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years in prison for Crumbley parents, DTE meter inspections and more top stories

Prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years in prison for Crumbley parents, DTE meter inspections and more top stories

Prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years in prison for Crumbley parents, DTE meter inspections and more top stories

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Warren Police Department is searching for a man accused of trying to lure a high school student into his vehicle on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the female Cousino High School student was walking home from school in the area of Shawn and Jenny drives, near Mason and Bunert Road, when an unknown man approached her in an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police said the suspect allegedly attempted to persuade the teen to get into his vehicle, prompting her to record the interaction.

The suspect fled when the teen pointed her phone at him. The man did not use a weapon or any force on the student, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 35 years old, with light brown hair and blue eyes. The suspect vehicle is described as having a black luggage rack and damage to the left rear driver-side door.

Anyone with information can submit tips to Detective Moran at 586-574-4707.