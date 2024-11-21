Warren police officer severely injured after tragic hunting accident

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren police officer is fighting for his life in the hospital after he suffered a serious accident while hunting.

"This has been an absolute nightmare that I can't wake up out of," said Holli Kott.

It's a sudden tragedy that shook the Kott family. Holli Kott says it's a miracle her husband Nick is still alive.

Nick Kott (left), Holli Kott (middle), Jack Kott (right). The Kott Family

Last Saturday, Nick Kott and his dad traveled to their cabin in Gladwin for a hunting trip that turned grim.

"He told his dad he was going to go around and check batteries in the cameras," Holli Kott said.

Nick Kott was found hours later after had slipped out of a tree stand and landed on his back, unable to call for help.

"Unfortunately, he was laying there on his back for quite some time," said Holli Kott said.

Nick Kott was taken to a hospital in Midland and then airlifted to the University of Michigan Hospital. He's currently on a ventilator in the Neuro-Intensive Care Unit and paralyzed from the neck down.

"It's going to be a very, very, very long road," Holli Kott said.

Photographed is Nick Kott. The Kott Family

Nick is the father of 7-year-old Jack and has been a Warren police officer for 13 years. Holli says she's taken aback by the support her family has received but is asking the community for help.

"We will need a lot of house renovations to bring Nick home. If we could just get Nick upstairs to tuck in his baby boy. They're best friends," she said.

Holli Kottsays Thursday was the first time she was able to communicate with Nick since the accident. She says the support from surrounding law enforcement and the public is helping them through.