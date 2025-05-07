Warren police officer, driver injured in vehicle crash
A Warren police officer and another driver were injured in a vehicle crash on Wednesday.
The crash happened near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Van Dyke. Police say the officer was leaving a shopping plaza after conducting a traffic stop and attempted to turn left onto Nine Mile Road.
Police say a dump truck and another vehicle on eastbound Nine Mile stopped to allow the officer to enter the roadway when a third vehicle, also traveling eastbound, collided with the officer. Police believe the driver and officer could not see around the dump truck.
The officer and the driver were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.