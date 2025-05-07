Watch CBS News
Local News

Warren police officer, driver injured in vehicle crash

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Special elections in some communities today; house explosion under investigation; more top stories
Special elections in some communities today; house explosion under investigation; more top stories 04:00

A Warren police officer and another driver were injured in a vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Van Dyke. Police say the officer was leaving a shopping plaza after conducting a traffic stop and attempted to turn left onto Nine Mile Road.

Police say a dump truck and another vehicle on eastbound Nine Mile stopped to allow the officer to enter the roadway when a third vehicle, also traveling eastbound, collided with the officer. Police believe the driver and officer could not see around the dump truck.

The officer and the driver were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.