Warren police urge parents to inspect Halloween candy after finding products containing THC, psilocybin

As Halloween approaches, the Warren Police Department is urging parents, guardians and community members to be extra cautious after investigators uncovered candy and snack products that looked completely normal but were actually laced with THC and psilocybin.

Police say the discovery was made on Thursday, Oct. 23, during a search warrant at a Warren residence as part of an ongoing investigation. Detectives found bags of chips, candy and other snacks that appeared to be standard name-brand items. However, closer inspection revealed that many of them contained THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, while others were infused with psilocybin, the hallucinogenic compound found in "magic mushrooms."

The packaging, investigators say, was nearly identical to popular treats found in stores, designed to fool even the most careful eye.

Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins says the products were intentionally marketed to mimic recognizable brands, making them especially dangerous for children during the Halloween season.

"We're grateful to have removed these items before they could fall into the hands of children. This serves as an important reminder for families to carefully inspect all Halloween treats and to prioritize safety this season," Hawkins said in a statement.

Because the packaging closely resembles legitimate products, even adults could have trouble distinguishing between safe treats and drug-laced items.

The department is stressing that this is not a widespread issue in Warren, but the discovery highlights a real risk as trick-or-treating begins this week. Parents are urged to inspect all candy, throw out anything unwrapped or suspicious and report anything unusual to police. The goal.

Residents who have concerns about Halloween safety can contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4803.