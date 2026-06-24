Watch live: Warren officials provide update after police chase ends in deadly crash

The Warren Police Department and Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido are expected to provide an update Wednesday morning on a police chase that ended in a deadly crash last week near the Warren-Detroit border.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at 10:30 a.m. ET.

According to Warren police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram near Fairfield and Georgiana streets around 2 a.m. on June 18, after seeing that several occupants in the truck were wearing ski masks.

Police say the driver did not stop and fled from officers, driving southbound on Schoenherr Road toward 8 Mile Road. When the driver reached the intersection of 8 Mile and Schoenherr, authorities say the driver disregarded a red light and struck another vehicle traveling westbound on 8 Mile near Schoenherr.

After the crash, the five occupants of the Ram ran away from the scene. Police later arrested four of the occupants, all of whom are minors, according to authorities.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 48-year-old Detroit man, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

At the time of the incident, investigators said they believe the four suspects are responsible for as many as 15 vehicle-related crimes, including attempted vehicle thefts and thefts, in Warren over a 48-hour period last week.