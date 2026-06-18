1 dead, 4 arrested after Warren police chase ends in crash at Detroit border

One man is dead, and four juveniles were arrested after an early-morning police chase ended in a deadly crash near the Warren-Detroit border on Thursday.

According to Warren police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram near Fairfield and Georgiana streets around 2 a.m. Thursday, after seeing that several occupants in the truck were wearing ski masks.

Police say the driver failed to stop and fled from officers, driving southbound on Schoenherr Road toward 8 Mile Road. When the driver reached the intersection of 8 Mile and Schoenherr, police say the driver disregarded a red light and struck another vehicle traveling westbound on 8 Mile near Schoenherr.

After the crash, five occupants of the Ram ran away from the scene. Police arrested four of the occupants, all of whom are minors, according to authorities.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 48-year-old Detroit man, was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the four suspects are responsible for as many as 15 vehicle-related crimes, including attempted vehicle thefts and thefts, in Warren over the last 48 hours.

The Warren Police Department Detective Bureau and the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit are currently investigating.