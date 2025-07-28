Warren mother killed, her toddler injured, when pickup runs over both of them in parking lot, police say

A Warren woman was killed, and her 1-year-old daughter injured, after both were run over by a pickup in a parking lot in Oakland County, Michigan.

The collision happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Alex's Market and Grill in Holly Township, according to Michigan State Police.

At the time they were struck, the woman was holding the toddler and reaching toward another child in a parked Ford Explorer. Officers were not certain if she was placing the other child inside at the time or taking the other child out of a seat.

The emergency call to Detroit Regional Communications Center reported a pedestrian struck, and when state police arrived, they found the woman on the ground, unresponsive.

Troopers provided CPR to the 29-year-old woman until an EMS crew arrived.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In the meantime, troopers found her 1-year-old girl, who was also struck by the Ford pickup truck. The toddler's injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The vehicle that struck the two, a commercial-grade Ford pickup, was pulling out of the parking lot next to the Explorer when that driver struck and ran over them, troopers said.

The 72-year-old driver, a man who lives in Carleton, was arrested, police said. An investigation is underway as to the circumstances.

"It does appear at this time that impaired driving is the cause of this crash. While many drivers are aware of the impacts of alcohol while driving, we continue to remind drivers the same is true for drug impairment," MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said.