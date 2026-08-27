Warren man sentenced to 22-50 years for murder of his partner

A Warren man was sentenced to 22-50 years after a jury found him guilty of the murder of his partner, prosecutors say.

In July 2026, 21-year-old Kayvon Briscoe Hall was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of his partner, 63-year-old Roger Willie, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Last week, Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Kathryn A. Viviano sentenced Briscoe Hall to 270 to 600 months (22 1/2 to 50 years) for the second-degree murder conviction and 2 to 24 months for the felony firearm conviction to be served consecutively, with 321 days of credit, authorities say.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Elizabeth Abbo and Maria Panchenko prosecuted the case on behalf of the jury.

"While no sentence can undo the devastating loss of a life, I hope this sentence brings some measure of justice and closure to the victim's loved ones. Those who choose to use violence against others will be held accountable. We will continue to stand with victims and their families and ensure that violent offenders are held responsible for their actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Lucido.

According to prosecutors, Warren police were dispatched to a home following a report of a shooting on Oct. 2, 2025, when they discovered Willie lying unresponsive on the floor and bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers provided life-saving aid until Warren firefighters arrived and transported Willie to Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities say.