Warren man, 24, pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal 2025 stabbing

A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a fatal 2025 stabbing in Warren, Michigan, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Travis James Holdburg of Warren made the plea to a judge on Thursday in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Joshua Schultz. Online court records show one count of second-degree murder will be dropped at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 7.

The incident happened late on May 31, 2025. According to prosecutors, Police and EMS personnel responded to a home and found Holdburg in the driveway. When first responders entered the home, they found a man, later identified as Schultz, dead with multiple injuries and a large cut across his neck.

"This was a senseless crime that took a life," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a written statement on Friday.

Holdburg will be sentenced "to the top of the guidelines," the prosecutor's office said. The maximum sentence for one count of manslaughter is 15 years in prison and a $7,500 fine, according to Michigan law.