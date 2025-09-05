Warren man faces multiple charges in child sexually abusive material investigation

Escapee from Inkster police has been found; Powerball jackpot grows; weather and other top stories

A Warren man was arrested on charges relating to child sexually abusive material after an investigation began into such content being uploaded, the Macomb County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office reported.

A press release from the sheriff's office reported that Kevin Buchanan, 36, was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday at 37th District Court in Warren on the following charges:

Three counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession. Each is a 10-year felony.

Three counts of computers – using to commit a crime. Each has a penalty of between 10 to 20 years in prison.

One count of computers – use to commit a crime. This charge has a penalty of 4 to 10 years in prison.

One count of child sexually abusive material – possession. This charge is a 4-year penalty.

Bond was set at $250,000, with 10% cash/surety. A tether will be required if he is released.

Buchanan remains lodged at the Macomb County Jail, the press release said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported that a search warrant was served Thursday by the Macomb Area Computer Enforcement detectives, its Sheriff's Enforcement Team and the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on this case.

The investigation began after MACE unit detectives received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child sexually abusive material being uploaded. Multiple pieces of evidence seized during the search remain under review, the press release said.