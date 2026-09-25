Warren man gets 20 years for shooting at cousin, another man

A Warren man was sentenced after being convicted by a Macomb County jury in July on all charges, including 10 felonies, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced Friday.

Antoine Paige, 25, fired multiple handgun shots at his cousin and her boyfriend on Dec. 14, 2025, striking his cousin in the shoulder, according to prosecutors.

Paige then ignored officers' commands and fled eastbound on I-94 in a high-speed pursuit exceeding 120 mph and involving Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores police, prosecutors say.

Paige's vehicle crashed on North River Road before he ran away, was found hiding in a canal beneath a dock and was taken into custody, according to prosecutors.

Antoine Paige, 25, was convicted following a four-day jury trial that began on July 14, where the jury deliberated for about two hours before finding him guilty on all charges, prosecutors say.

Judge Rachel Rancilio sentenced Paige to 20 to 60 years on Sept. 17 in the Michigan Department of Corrections on six counts, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon and third-degree fleeing and eluding, according to prosecutors.

Paige was also sentenced to two years for each of three felony-firearm convictions, and another five to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections on one count of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, the prosecutor's office says. He was credited with 277 days served on applicable counts.

"This defendant made the decision to use a firearm to commit violent crimes and then compounded those actions by fleeing from police and resisting arrest. This sentence holds him accountable for the serious threat he posed to the victims, law enforcement and our community. My office will continue to pursue significant consequences for those who use firearms to commit violent crimes," Lucido said.