Warren man, 26, accused of critically injuring infant convicted by jury

A jury has convicted a 26-year-old Warren, Michigan, man of first-degree child abuse in a 2024 incident involving an 8-month-old boy, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Vincent Charles Zappa was convicted on Thursday in a Macomb County courtroom, according to officials.

Zappa was babysitting his then-girlfriend's 8-month-old son on Oct. 23, 2024, while she was at work. He called 911 to report the boy was not "acting himself," the prosecutor's office said. The boy was taken to the hospital where, at the time, he was listed in critical condition.

Prosecutors during the trial showed evidence that Zappa caused "devastating injuries" to the boy, including a severe brain bleed, extensive bruising and bleeding in both eyes, according to the prosecutor's office.

"I want to thank the work of the police, the treating and testifying physicians and the jury for bringing justice to this family," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a news release on Thursday. "Our commitment to prosecuting offenders who abuse our most vulnerable victims is unwavering."

Zappa remains in police custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 26. He faces up to life in prison.

To report concerns about child abuse or neglect, the Michigan Health and Human Services recommends calling 855-444-3911. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.