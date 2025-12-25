Warren man charged with OWI after he crashed into a state police vehicle, troopers said

A driver was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after striking a Michigan State Police patrol vehicle that was stopped at an intersection.

The crash happened about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday on Kelly Road near Groesbeck Highway in Macomb County. A trooper from the Metro North post was on patrol when they stopped for a traffic light at that intersection, the Michigan State Police said. A 56-year-man from Warren, who was driving a Cadillac, turned from eastbound Groesbeck onto northbound Kelly, and struck the MSP's sport utility vehicle, troopers aid.

During the investigation, troopers said, the Warren man showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests on site. He was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, taken to a hospital for a blood draw, then lodged at Macomb County Jail.

Both vehicles had minor damage, there were no injuries resulting from the crash.