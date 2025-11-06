Warren man charged with assault, weapons violations, after domestic incident, police say

A Warren man has been arraigned on assault with intent to murder and related weapons charges after an incident Saturday at his home in Macomb County, Michigan.

Eddie Clark, 53, was in 37th District Court in Warren Monday for the initial court hearing on assault and the five weapons charges, the Macomb County Prosecutor's office said.

When Warren police responded to the apartment on a domestic violence call, prosecutors said, a man opened the door and pointed an AK-47-style rifle at the officers. In response, police fired their weapons and left the area.

Clark later surrendered to police, prosecutors said.

The person who called police was not injured during the incident.

After serving a search warrant, police said they found a weapon believed to be the AK-47-style rifle brandished on Saturday. It had a round in the chamber. There also was a handgun with the serial number scratched off.

Assault with intent to murder has a possible penalty of life in prison. The weapons charges that were filed vary in penalties from two to five years. Prosecutors say a habitual offender – fourth offense notice was added, which is an aggravted sentencing factor.

Bond was set at $1 million.

Clark is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Nov. 13.

"Domestic violence incidents represent some of the most dangerous and unpredictable calls our law enforcement officers respond to," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. "These situations often unfold in moments of extreme emotion and volatility, and the presence of firearms only heightens the risk to victims, officers, and the entire community."