Warren man charged with possessing child pornography and drugs

A Warren, Michigan, man is charged after authorities say searches of his home and cellphone uncovered child pornography and drugs.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Mark Michael Sharrow was arraigned Wednesday on five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, five counts of using computers to commit a crime, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count og possession of schedule 5 and LSD.

Prosecutors say that on Tuesday, Aug. 18, authorities discovered explicit videos of minors, as well as methamphetamine and LSD, during the searches in connection with a separate case in Houghton Lake. In that case, Sharrow faces a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

The search also led to Sharrow's arrest.

"Child Sexually Abusive Material is not simply illegal content—it is evidence of the abuse and exploitation of a real child. Those who seek out, possess, or distribute this material help perpetuate that harm. We will aggressively pursue those who prey on children and use every available legal tool to hold them accountable," stated Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Sharrow received a $1 million cash/surety bond, no 10%. He must wear a GPS tether if released. He is also prohibited from using the internet or any device that has access to the internet, and is ordered to have no contact with minors or to not enter any locations where minors are commonly present.

Sharrow is due back in court on Sept. 1 for a probable cause conference.