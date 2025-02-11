Another Warren library sees uptick in fighting, ramps up security

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A second Warren library dealing with concerns over fighting is taking action after officials say people have continued to disrupt the property.

The Maybelle Burnette Library, located on Van Dyke Avenue, says it had no other choice but to bring in security.

This comes a few months after another facility, the Dorothy Busch Library, enforced daily closures due to its parking lot being turned into a so-called "fight club" for students at Fitzgerald High School.

CBS Detroit

"We had to close the library every school day between 2:15 and 4 p.m.," said Warren Library Commission Trustee and Warren City Treasurer Lorie Barnwell.

Barnwell says that the Dorothy Busch Library will fully reopen on March 3, with the cooperation of the school district's new administration and partnership with the Warren Police Department. The district will be temporarily placing school staff on site to keep an eye on any disruptions that may occur.

"Since the new superintendent has taken over, there's been little to no incidents in that area after school. The school district will have their personnel on-site at the library for a while as well. That will help us for a few reasons, but primarily to really identify the few kids who are kind of causing the disruption and the fights," Barnwell said.

CBS Detroit

At the Maybelle Burnette Library nearby, it's a different story.

"People do not feel safe coming to that branch right now," Barnwell said.

Barnwell says people experiencing homelessness allegedly loiter outside the front entrance, cause fights, have been caught with drugs and alcohol, and have vomited inside the facility's restrooms. It's prompted the library to bring in an unarmed security guard.

CBS Detroit

"The security guard will be like the go between the library staff and the police. The majority of all residents are following the rules, but we have to ensure that everyone is safe and the library staff needs to feel safe," Barnwell said.

Barnwell says security will be on site until the end of April. Then, the Warren Library Commission will reevaluate the next steps.