Warren flea market vendor fatally struck by vehicle; 2 people in custody

Police in Warren, Michigan, are investigating after they said a flea market vendor was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The vendor, who has yet to be identified by officials, was struck by the vehicle at the County Line Trade Center on the 20900 block of Dequindre Road after a dispute with two customers. They were taken to a hospital, where they later died, police said.

According to officials, two individuals were taken into custody without incident.

The outside of the County Line Trade Center in Warren, Michigan, on Sept. 27, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Leo Tufek said he was a friend of the vendor and that the dispute started over a weed wacker. He added that they had five kids.

"It's just sad. They're gonna need help in the long run," Tufek told CBS News Detroit on Sunday.