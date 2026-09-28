Warren dad dies after being struck by daughter during driving lesson

A Warren man died as a result of his injuries after he was struck by his daughter during a driving lesson in Macomb County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. Sunday along Warner Avenue.

The Warren Police Department said the 62-year-old man was giving his 18-year-old daughter driving instructions. During the lesson, the driver struck her father with the vehicle and dragged him for a short distance before stopping, the police department said.

Police and firefighters came to the scene. First responders took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene, and officers said she is fully cooperating with investigators. Preliminary evidence also appears consistent with her description of the crash at this time, police said. The Warren Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation.

Officers ask that anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation contact Detective Vandervord at the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4741.