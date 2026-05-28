Warren church sues city, says years of citations over food pantry are religious harassment

A South Warren church has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Warren, alleging years of excessive and religiously motivated enforcement tied to its food pantry operations.

Harvest Time Christian Fellowship, located on Nine Mile Road, filed a federal lawsuit against the city. The church and its pastor, Curtiss Ostosh, say ongoing blight, zoning, and parking violations have gone too far.

The city has cited the church for issues including unsanitary conditions, improper storage, and clutter on the property. Ostosh says the enforcement has been excessive, unfounded, and targeted.

"We're tired of just being harassed, but we figure it as religious harassment," he said. "It's not justifiable."

He also claims city crews removed items from the property during enforcement efforts, including equipment and belongings connected to the church's work. The church runs a large food pantry that serves tens of thousands of people each year. Ostosh said more than 80,000 people received food and other help through the ministry last year.

"They came on our property and seized vehicles, trailers, material handling equipment, grass cutting equipment," he said. "They even took bicycles that belonged to some of the homeless guys that we assist through our ministry."

Similar issues were reported in 2024 when the city cited the property and removed items. People who live nearby say they've noticed some impacts, especially traffic on distribution days.

"Sometimes they put it outside in the open sunshine," said neighbor Joe Vito-de-los-Reyes. "I think there is so much food they can't fit it inside."

Others support the church and its mission.

"It's nothing but excellent service, excellent food," said John Patterson, who attends services there.

Ostosh says the church has maintained safe operations. CBS News Detroit reached out to the city's property maintenance department and the city attorney's office, but has not heard back.