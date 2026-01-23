Where to find a warming center during the brutal Southeast Michigan cold

As has been done during previous blasts of winter weather, Southeast Michigan communities are sharing announcements about warming center services that are made available on an as-needed basis during the winter.

Those community locations are usually community recreation centers, police station lobbies and libraries. They are open during selected hours, on a drop-in basis.

"If you are in a true heating crisis, dial 2-1-1. They have the most up-to-date list of local shelters and assistance programs," the Hamburg Township Public Safety Department in Livingston County said.

The available shelters for the time frame of Jan. 23 to Jan. 25 include the following:

Lenawee County

Share the Warmth of Lenawee in Adrian will operate a 24-hour emergency cold weather shelter from 9 a.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Tuesday. This service is for Lenawee County residents who are in need of shelter or a warm place; beds are available on a first-come basis.

Livingston County

Livingston County's warming shelter is The Salvation Army center in Howell, open during selected hours.

The 2/42 Church in Brighton is also often available as a community space during business hours, the Hamburg Township Public Safety Department said.

Macomb County

The City of Warren said the atrium at Warren City Hall, along with the civic center library at City Square, will be available for a warming site. Other sites open during selected hours are Busch Branch Library, Burnette Branch Library and Miller Branch Library. These are in addition to the overnight shelter sites in Warren.

Monroe County

The Monroe County Health Department has posted a list and operating hours for warming center sites in Monroe County.

Those locations include Monroe County Library System branches, the Bedford Senior Community Center, the Milan Senior Citizen Center for Healthy Living, Opportunity Center at the ALC, the Monroe Center for Healthy Aging and the Salvation Army Campus of Hope.

Oakland County

The City of Clawson will have a 24-hour warming center available in the community room at Clawson City Hall. The shelter opened 7 p.m. Thursday and will remain open until 7 p.m. Sunday.

The City of Farmington Hills opened warming centers Thursday and will continue that service through Wednesday. The sites are Fire Station 5 and the Costick Activities Center; with hours at each location to vary.

The City of Oak Park said it will make the Oak Park Recreation Community Center available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday for warming center services. There are vending machines on site.

The City of Southfield will open the Southfield Pavilion from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday for use as a warming center. Vending machines are available onsite.

Other Oakland County sites that are open during severe weather circumstances are shown on an interactive map at the Oakland County government website. They include the Highland Township Public Library.

Washtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Community and Economic Development agency works with local shelter agencies to provide winter shelter sites from Nov. 10 through April 14, depending on weather conditions.

The ones that are open this week are Ypsilanti Freighthouse in Ypsilanti and St. Mary's Student Parish in Ann Arbor.

The Washtenaw County office building lobbies usually are available; but all non-essential government offices are closed on Friday because of the weather.

The Ann Arbor Police Department says additional daytime warming sites are available on Friday. They are Towner Human Services Building in Ypsilanti, Learning Resource Center in Ann Arbor, the Administration Building in Ann Arbor, and Delonis Center in Ann Arbor.

For additional details in Washtenaw County, call the Delonis Center at 734-662-2829.

Wayne County

The City of Detroit said it has extended special warming shelter services through noon Tuesday, as Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo has extended the cold weather health emergency through that time. Those locations include Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries and the Pope Francis Center, both of which are providing overnight standby shelters through the weekend.

Additional information for those in a housing emergency situation is available from the Detroit Housing Resource HelpLine at 866-313-2520. Those who have been sleeping outside or in a car in Detroit can also stop by the nearest city police station for information.

Detroit residents who seek to get out of the cold may also visit Detroit recreation centers and public library branch buildings during their regular operating hours. Those lists are at the city's website.

Elsewhere in Wayne County, Summit on the Park and Canton Public Library, both in Canton Township, are available for daytime warming shelter use.

The City of Dearborn will provide warming center services during specified hours Friday through Sunday at Dearborn Police Department station, Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, and the Henry Ford Centennial Library. Dearborn residents also can call 311 for more information.

The City of Livonia will open part of the Kirksey Recreation Center during daytime hours for area residents who need a warm place or a location to charge their devices. WiFi access and cellphone plugs will be made available.

The City of Westland has provided a list of warming site locations that include Westland City Hall, Westland Friendship Senior Center and the Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center.

And the Wayne County Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency has an interactive map to help locate other shelter sites that are open.

Other news about the extreme cold, snowfall forecast and impacts on the Metro Detroit region can be found on the CBS News Detroit website.