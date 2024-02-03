Dearborn Mayor ramps up police patrols near places of worship due to "inflammatory" WSJ op-ed

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There will be more police officers across places of worship and major infrastructure points, Abdullah Hammoud, Mayor of Dearborn said in a social media post Saturday.

Hammoud said this is a direct result of the "inflammatory" Wall Street Journal opinion piece that was posted.

The op-ed has "led to an alarming increase in bigoted and Islamophobic rhetoric online targeting the city of Dearborn," Hammoud said.

The WSJ released the piece with the headline, "Welcome to Dearborn, America's Jihad Capital" saying thousands in the city support Hamas.

Effective immediately - Dearborn police will ramp up its presence across all places of worship and major infrastructure points.



During a visit to Michigan Thursday to celebrate his United Auto Works endorsement, President Joe Biden was met with pushback over the U.S. support of Israel's war in Gaza.

While Biden was meeting with UAW workers, about 150 pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested as outside as police with riot shields kept them away.

Biden's visit did not include any meetings with Arab Americans, according to reports.