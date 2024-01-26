Arab leaders in Michigan decline meeting with Biden campaign team amid Israel-Hamas war backlash

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Arab leaders in Michigan elected to forego a scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, in Dearborn Friday.

This decision comes amidst heightened tensions stemming from the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which has elicited widespread anger among voters.

A group of stakeholders within the community, including Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe, canceled the meeting, citing dissatisfaction with President Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Other prominent figures, including Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, also declined the invitation, asserting that the timing was inappropriate for electoral discussions.

"For us, you have to have that conversation with policymakers. Those who are actually influencing decision-making. That is not campaign staff. It's actually dehumanizing to send campaign staff to ask us what would it take to earn your support in November when you have an active genocide that is being funded and supported and defended by the current administration," Hammoud expressed.

Khaled Turaani, chairman of the Abandon Biden Campaign in Michigan, dismissed any attempts by the Biden administration to regain support from Arab American voters, labeling it as "futile."

"Any opportunity for redemption for Joe Biden would have happened 30,000 Palestinian souls ago. Now it is too late for him to redeem himself," Turaani stated emphatically.

Local Palestinian activist Lexis Zeidan echoed similar sentiments, rejecting the invite and emphasizing the newfound political significance of the Arab American and Muslim vote.

"They now see us as a threat, and they know they can't win in elections without us," Zeidan says.

State Rep. Alabas Farhat, a member of the Democratic Party, emphasized that the issue transcends politics, advocating for a ceasefire as the primary focus of any dialogue.

"This isn't a political issue. The solution is simple. It's been laid out for 112 days," Farhat asserted, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address the ongoing crisis.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Biden campaign for comment. However, they have yet to respond.