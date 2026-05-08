Sterling Heights driver left stunned after her car splits in half in violent crash

Faith and a little bit of luck left one teenager thankful after a violent crash earlier this week caused her car to split in half.

"As soon as I woke up, I said, 'Thank you, God, thank you, God.' I didn't know if I was alive or dead, but I was just grateful I could see something," Demi Veasley said.

Late Monday night, the 19-year-old said she was 15 minutes from home when someone T-boned her 2015 Kia Optima in the area of Hall Road and Schoenherr.

"He [the driver] hit an SUV, too. Apparently, it was a drunk driver. He was going over 80mph in a 50," she said,

Veasley said part of her car ended up at a nearby gas station.

"My car automatically dialed 911, so I was able to see that on my screen," she said.

The entire ordeal happened within seconds. It's something that will likely stick with Veasley forever.

"My glasses, my earring came off. This [cross necklace] was the only thing that attached to my body in the car. Knowing God is with me through every situation and every moment in my life is like wonderful," Veasley said.

Veasley and her family plan to take legal action against the alleged drunk driver. While a scary and unforgettable moment, she is left with stiffness and soreness.

"It was so dark, and the driver that hit me didn't have his headlights on, so that made it worse," she said.

Veasley said she was out of the hospital in hours and is looking forward to the future, as she has plans to major in commercial music at Central Michigan University.

"Being able to survive something like that is extremely rare, and that means I have something else to do on this earth."

CBS News Detroit reached out to Sterling Heights police for an update on the alleged drunk driver and is awaiting a response.