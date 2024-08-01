Village of Manchester rejoices as Paul Whelan is released after 2,043 days in Russian detention

MANCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There are many smiles in the village of Manchester, where Paul Whelan's parents live. The tight-knit community is breathing a sigh of relief, hearing that Whelan is finally coming home.

It's the collective joy that was 2,043 days in the making. Before Thursday, no one knew if they'd ever see Whelan make it out of a Russian prison.

But not once did anyone give up hope.

Over the last five and a half years, the village of Manchester rallied around Whelan's parents, Ed and Rosemary, ensuring they never felt alone.

Leslie Kirkland, owner of the Manchester Diner, has kept visible reminders of Whelan to ensure his plight was never forgotten.

"I see them come in here every week, and you know, they put a smile on their face, but there's that sadness behind them," Kirkland said.

Whelan's brother, David, also kept his story alive.

"It just proves that you don't give up. Just keep fighting, keep fighting, and I'm proud of him for continuing to fight on his brother's behalf," Whelan said.

Paul's parents have remained active in the community despite their pain.

"Every single day, the family has to wake up wondering if he's ever going to come home. And I think that's been huge. I think the community has rallied around that and made sure that both Ed and Rosemary and the rest of his immediate family know that they have the support here in our town," Michael Sessions, city manager of the Village of Manchester, said.

Whelan's family released a lengthy statement thanking many of the individuals who've been with them on this journey and ended with this:

"We are grateful for everyone's efforts to help Paul while he was away. We hope you will continue to help him by providing Paul the space and privacy he needs as he rebuilds his life. It is Paul's story to tell, and he will tell it when he is able."

The Village of Manchester is already planning to celebrate Whelan's return.

Kirkland would like to host a private celebration for family and friends, while others hope a parade will take place.

"It's a good day for the Whelans, a good day for all the other families, and it's a good day for America and the rest of the world," Kirkland said.