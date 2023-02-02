Video surfaces of Armani Kelly days before he, 2 other rappers disappeared after canceled Detroit show

Video surfaces of Armani Kelly days before he, 2 other rappers disappeared after canceled Detroit sh

Video surfaces of Armani Kelly days before he, 2 other rappers disappeared after canceled Detroit sh

Video surfaces of Armani Kelly days before he, 2 other rappers disappeared after canceled Detroit sh

(CBS DETROIT) - It has been 12 days since anyone has seen Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. Now, a Facebook live video conversation has surfaced where Kelly is seen talking with three men about coming to Detroit only two days before he went missing.

"I think it has to do with that video," said Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother.

Kemp said, at one point, the men can be seen arguing about something Kelly said recently online.

In that video, Kelly mentioned he was going to pick up "Jugg" before heading to Detroit to meet up with the masked men in the video.

"You gonna pick up Jugg... yeah," Kelly answered in the video.

"I'm trying to pull up," Kelly added.

Jugg is the nickname of Montoya Givens, who also went missing the night of Jan. 21.

The family of Givens as well as Dante Wicker, filed a missing persons police report once our story aired. The families realized their loved ones may have been with Kelly the night the three went missing.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Chief James White with Detroit Police Department said the facts of the case have been unusual.

"What's concerning is that all three men's cell phones were turned off around the same time the night of the 21st, going into the early morning hours of the 22nd," Chief White said.

Currently, Detroit, Oscoda, Warren and Melvindale Police Departments are investigating.

Kemp said although her son's phone was turned off the night he went missing, she was able to track his vehicle with Onstar to 3 locations in Warren in the days following his disappearance.

His vehicle was discovered by Warren Police and is now being processed for evidence.

Meanwhile, Kemp said, despite threats online, she is determined to find out exactly what happened to her son.

"People are saying I am poking the bear; I don't care. I will poke the bear until I find out what happened to my son," Kemp said.

Police have not confirmed whether or not the video is in any way connected to the three men disappearing, however, they said they are aware of it and are monitoring several social media accounts.