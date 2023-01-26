Mother desperately searching for her missing son

Lorrie Kemp said she is desperate to figure out what happened to her son after he went missing over the weekend. She said Armani Kelly, 27, called her Saturday evening as he arrived to Detroit.

"I try to be optimistic, but everyday that goes by it gets worse and worse," Kemp said.

Kemp said Armani was supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Saturday night, but said she wasn't sure if that happened. After not hearing from Armani for 24 hours - she began to worry and then began searching for his whereabouts.

Kemp said she drove more than 100 miles from the Standish area to figure out what happened. On Monday she said she passed out flyers near Lounge 31, and then tried to track his vehicle.

Then on Tuesday she said she tracked locations using Armani's OnStar on his vehicle.

Three Warren locations turned up in the search, including Life Church, the Huntington Apartments and the Londonderry condos.

On Thursday, she said there is still no sign of Armani and this is causing her to hear the worst.

I don't think my son is coming home alive… i just want his body so I can move on." she said.

Kemp said she filed police reports with the Warren Police Department, who now has possession of Armani's vehicle.

"I don't know what else to do, I just want to take him home," Kemp said.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Armani Kelly, call Warren Police.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.