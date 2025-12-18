Video shows suspected drunk driver with 9-year-old in car leading Warren police on chase

A Detroit man is facing a slew of felony charges after a police pursuit and crash involving an SUV in Warren, Michigan.

A 9-year-old boy was a passenger in the Jeep Cherokee at the time, Warren police said, but the child was not injured as a result of the crash.

The pursuit began about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, when Warren police on patrol near Van Dyke Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard said they saw a white Jeep Cherokee "traveling well above the posted speed limit and making several abrupt lane changes without signaling." The driver refused to stop and fled southbound on Van Dyke.

The pursuit continued, with speeds of about 80 mph. Police said the driver lost control of the Jeep and crashed into a guard rail on 11 Mile Road near Van Dyke.

The driver exited the wrecked vehicle, grabbing the child on the way out. Police provided dashcam and body cam video that showed the pursuit, crash and officers yelling at the driver, "Put the kid down!"

Police also said they detected a strong odor of intoxicants and found open alcohol containers inside the Jeep. The results of a blood draw are pending.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's office has since charged Otez Coil, 31, of Detroit, with fourth-degree child abuse, operating while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, all misdemeanor charges; along with second-degree fleeing and eluding, which is a 10-year felony, court records show.

Coil was arraigned on Wednesday at the 37th District Court in Warren, court records show. Bond was set at $50,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins described the scenario as an incredibly dangerous situation.

"We are grateful that the child was not physically harmed during this reckless event. Thankfully, officers were able to get the suspect off the roadway before a tragedy occurred," Hawkins said.