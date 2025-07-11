Livonia police remind drivers of Michigan's Move Over law after driver nearly hits officer

The Livonia Police Department is reminding drivers of the Move Over law in Michigan after dashcam video showed a driver nearly hitting an officer on the road.

Police did not say where and when the incident occurred, but they shared the video on social media. Footage showed the officer stopping his car to get something off the road when a driver went around the officer on the shoulder. Another officer pulled the driver over and issued a citation.

Police said the officer was not injured.

"Michigan's Move Over Law was enacted to protect the lives of police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, tow truck drivers, & road workers," Livonia police said in a social media post. "Please slow down and move over. Lives depend on it."

The law, which came into effect in 2019 in Michigan, requires drivers to move over into the next lane and reduce their speed by 10 mph when emergency or service vehicles — police, fire, rescue, ambulance and road service — have their lights activated. Drivers who are not able to move over are also required to reduce their speed.

Those in violation of the law could be fined and/or face jail time.