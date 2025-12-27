Video shows driver leading law enforcement on high-speed chase through Southeast Michigan

A truck driver led multiple police units on a high-speed chase Saturday in Michigan, a pursuit all caught on security cameras.

"I made a joke to my husband, I said, 'Look, this guy is running,'" said witness Lauren Henry.

But what happened in front of witnesses like Henry on the east side of the state was no joke.

"When I realized this truck had gone through a red light and the police were still pursuing, I said, 'Oh my gosh, he's actually running,'" said Henry.

The chase was caught on multiple security cameras along Gratiot Avenue.

One homeowner told CBS News Detroit he checked his Nest footage when he heard about the chase and found a silver truck with multiple police cars behind it.

Henry says that's the same truck that was swerving in and out of traffic at the intersection of 23 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

"The fender molding was flapping. Really luckily, nobody was injured, or another vehicle wasn't hit or a pedestrian wasn't hit, because it's dangerous as it is," said Henry.

It wasn't until nine miles later that the reckless driver would be stopped in front of Jet's Pizza in Richmond, Michigan.

Workers there gave CBS News Detroit the security footage, which shows the driver swerving into a Wendy's to go back into traffic where he is hit and stopped by a police unit, and spun into a delivery truck. It was at that moment police had the truck surrounded and the pursuit appeared to be over.

Clinton Township is investigating the situation.

Police have yet to release information about the pursuit.