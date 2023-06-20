VIDEO: Detroit police searching for 2 porch pirates in separate incidents

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two porch pirates who stole packages in two separate incidents.

The first incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, in the 18700 block of Greenlawn St.

Video footage from a Ring camera shows the suspect biking on the sidewalk in front of the house, stopping and walking up to the house, then sitting on the porch and grabbing the package.

🚨Porch Pirate🚨

6/11/23

1:30 PM

18700 block of Greenlawn



We are seeking the community's assistance in the ID a porch pirate. If you recognize this suspect, please call Officer Sterner at 313-596-1240 or call 1-800 SPEAKUP. pic.twitter.com/uWfJm4SpZ1 — DPD 12th Precinct (@DPD12Pct) June 18, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sterner at 313-596-1240 or call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

A separate incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, in the Stansbury/Vassar area.

Video footage shows a female suspect walking up to the victim's porch, grabbing the packages off the porch and quickly leaving.

🚨Porch Pirate🚨

6/17/23

6:00 PM

Stansbury/ Vassar area



We are attempting to ID a porch pirate. If you recognize this suspect, please contact Officer Kozak at the 12th Precinct, 313-596-1240 or call 1-800-SPEAKUP pic.twitter.com/5TPk2FoAqJ — DPD 12th Precinct (@DPD12Pct) June 18, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kozak at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.