VIDEO: Detroit police searching for 2 porch pirates in separate incidents

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two porch pirates who stole packages in two separate incidents.
The first incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, in the 18700 block of Greenlawn St.
Video footage from a Ring camera shows the suspect biking on the sidewalk in front of the house, stopping and walking up to the house, then sitting on the porch and grabbing the package.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sterner at 313-596-1240 or call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
A separate incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, in the Stansbury/Vassar area.
Video footage shows a female suspect walking up to the victim's porch, grabbing the packages off the porch and quickly leaving.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kozak at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
