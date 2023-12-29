Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Detroit police search for Tireman Avenue porch pirate

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a package off a porch on Tireman Avenue earlier this month. 

The incident happened at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in the 10000 block of Tireman Ave.

Doorbell camera footage shows the suspect walking away with the package and heading east on Tireman. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

