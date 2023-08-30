VIDEO: Detroit police search for suspect in Metropolitan West Village break-in
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into West Village's Metropolitan Bar and Kitchen last week.
The incident happened at about 10:53 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the restaurant, which is located at 8047 Agnes.
Police say the suspect is wanted for breaking into the restaurant and stealing merchandise.
Video footage shows the suspect wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket and an orange hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.