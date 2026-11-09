Video shows horses boarding Detroit Department of Transportation bus

It's something you don't see every day in Detroit: Two horses on the side of the road and then get onto a Detroit Department of Transportation bus.

It happened over the weekend, and since then, that video has gone viral online. CBS News confirmed through metadata that it is a real video, not AI-generated.

Ellessia Drew was stunned while driving down Seven Mile Road on Saturday when she says she spotted some passengers who looked out of place. She caught two people with horses, and they weren't just passing through

On camera, Drew caught a horse rider who appeared to be talking to someone on the bus, and soon enough they trotted aboard. The video even shows the bus driver lowering the wheelchair ramp to get the horses on board.

"They tried to pull the horses on there. They wouldn't get on there at first because when he put the horses on there, I guess they got crazy because you saw how the bus was moving a little bit," said Drew.

According to DDOT's website, the only animals allowed on board are service animals that must either sit in the passenger's lap or on the floor.

And while these stallions took up the entire aisle, it's unclear whether they were service animals.

CBS News Detroit reached out to DDOT twice about this situation, and we have not heard back.