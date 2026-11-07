Authorities seek more potential victims after Michigan massage therapist accused of sexual assault

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says it's seeking to identify more potential victims after a massage therapist was charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Rochester Hills, Michigan, spa in August.

Prosecutors allege Nathan Adam Thornsberry, 44, sexually assaulted a female while giving her a massage at the spa on Aug. 12, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. Online court records show Thornsberry, of North Branch, Michigan, is charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The law enforcement agency said Thornsberry was arrested late last month at a spa in Shelby Township, Michigan, where he was working.

"Since Thornsberry's arrest became public through multiple media reports several additional individuals have come forward to report allegations of inappropriate sexual contact involving Thornsberry," the sheriff's office said. "Deputies are actively investigating these additional reports."

Investigators say there may be other people who have experienced similar conduct but have yet to contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information or who wishes to report an incident involving Thornsberry is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-537-3530.

If convicted, Thornsberry could face up to 15 years in prison, the prosecutor's office said.

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