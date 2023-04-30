Victims of violence gather in solitude to mourn, heal together in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A small group of violence victims and survivors gathered Saturday afternoon to share their stories at Gordon Park on Detroit's north end.

"I was victimized, you know, almost 26 years ago," says Qiana Wimbley, a victim of gun violence. "I didn't have the emotional support, people didn't know how to support me."

Wimbley is now the Detroit chapter coordinator for Crime Survivors Safety and Justice.

CSSJ is a nationwide network of crime survivors who aim to shape public and community policy while also holding annual healing vigils for those wanting to share their stories and the progress gained.

"A sense of family, knowing that I'm not the only one fighting for justice," says Laquetta Travis, a victim of rape, when discussing what CSSJ has given to her.

She says this group takes steps to creating safer communities and an outlet to heal alongside other victims of trauma.

"There is so much resiliency and so much hope in just honoring survivors and their stories and healing when individuals heal. Ultimately, it helps heal our communities as a whole," Wimbley says.