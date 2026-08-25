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Victim shot in left foot during argument in Detroit, police search for suspect

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Police in Detroit are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Heidelberg Street at about 4:30 p.m. Police located a victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot. The victim was taken to the hospital, and their current condition is unknown.

Police say they are searching for a suspect who ran away in an unknown direction.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740, call 800-Speak Up or submit a tip at DetroitRewards.tv.

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