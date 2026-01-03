Venezuelan community in Southwest Detroit shares mixed emotions about U.S. strikes, Maduro's capture

As reaction pours in from across the country about the U.S. strikes on Venezuela and President Nicolás Maduro, whom President Trump said was "captured" early Saturday, the Venezuelan community in Southwest Detroit is voicing its opinion.

"We are finally free again," said Rayner Gutierrez, the owner of the Venezuelan restaurant El Ray de las Arepas. "I thought it was fake news, but then, it's true, Maduro, the dictator from Venezuela, they finally got him. So I think it's a plus for Venezuelan people today. Everybody's excited."

Rayner Gutierrez and his father, Jose Gutierrez, immigrated to the U.S. over 30 years ago, and now own El Ray de las Arepas on McGraw Avenue, where they say the local Venezuelan community has flourished over the past few years.

"I opened the restaurant like 14 years ago. Nobody knew where Venezuela was. The only person they knew was Miguel Cabrera," said Rayner Gutierrez.

The Gutierrez family says that they, along with most of their customers, are feeling mixed emotions. They're Happy that Maduro is out, but concerned about what might be coming next to their home country.

"It's like, you know, different emotions," said Jose Gutierrez. "We are happy, but at the same [time] we have family there, friends and all Venezuelan people. We are scared. We are really scared, but we got faith in god, faith, you know, that everything gonna be right for everybody."

While tensions and uncertainty continue to be seen and heard thousands of miles away, Jose Gutierrez says he just wants people to know that the Venezuelan people are good.

"We are Venezuela, we love Venezuela, but we love USA too," said Jose Gutierrez.

The Gutierrez family says they are hoping and praying that this means they will feel better about being able to travel to Venezuela to visit their family, who is still there.