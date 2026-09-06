Vendor misprints roughly 8,200 Michigan enhanced licenses and IDs, state officials say

Around 8,200 people who applied for or renewed an enhanced driver's license or state ID in Michigan will be receiving corrected cards after state officials say a vendor misprinted the credentials they received.

The Michigan Department of State says the misprinted licenses and IDs were produced by Idemia and have a stock photo and date of birth printed on them instead of the cardholder's information. The errant credentials were printed on Aug. 26 and were received by impacted individuals this week.

State officials say they've since sent corrected cards and that people who got a misprinted license or ID don't have to take any action.

"Affected customers can also go online or visit a Secretary of State branch office in person to print a temporary license/ID to use while they wait for a new card," the state agency said in a written statement Saturday.

Impacted individuals who have an old license or ID that hasn't expired can still use it for travel.

Idemia works with hundreds of governments in more than 180 countries and "designs secure ID documents that integrate the most advanced security features," according to its website. The company allegedly provides 90 million driver's licenses to governments each year.