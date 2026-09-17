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Vehicle shot, suspect in custody for I-94 road rage incident, St. Clair County sheriff says

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Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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A car was shot while traveling eastbound on I-94 in St. Clair Township, and the suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says.

A man contacted Central Dispatch at 3:50 p.m., reporting that his car had been shot while traveling on I-94 near Wadhams Road, the sheriff says.

A third party was driving behind the caller and witnessed the incident, capturing it on their dash camera, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were able to see a license plate on the suspect vehicle through the video and conducted a follow-up at the registered owner's home in Port Huron Township.

The 46-year-old male suspect was taken into custody, and nobody was injured during the incident, the sheriff says.

Authorities did not provide any addtional information at this time.

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