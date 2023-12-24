Vehicle shot at on WB I-94 near Belleville, Michigan State Police investigate

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Police are investigating a felonious assault that happened on Dec. 23 around 6 p.m.

A man was driving on westbound I-94 near Belleville when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind.

He was not able to get over due to a vehicle being next to his in the other lane, police said.

The man moved to the right lane as the suspect passed him and he heard several shots, investigation shows.

He exited and waited for troopers to arrive. The man's vehicle was hit several times by gunfire, according to police.

Westbound I-94 was closed so troopers could search for shell casings.

The man was unable to provide a suspect description, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.