Detroit motorist arrested after vehicle chase ends near Michigan-Ohio border

A 31-year-old Detroit resident is in custody after a vehicle pursuit Sunday morning that started in Monroe County, Michigan, and ended in Toledo, Ohio, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Officials responded to southbound Interstate 75 near South Otter Creek Road in LaSalle Township, Michigan, shortly after 6 a.m. to investigate a vehicle stopped in the center lane. The sheriff's office said a deputy arrived "within minutes" and found the vehicle was still parked on the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as the Detroit resident, sped away while the deputy was checking for occupants, according to the sheriff's office. Michigan law enforcement chased the vehicle southbound on I-75 for nine miles before backing down at the Michigan-Ohio border, officials said.

"Officers with the Toledo Police Department were waiting at the state line to take over the pursuit and got the vehicle stopped not long thereafter," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol, according to officials. The sheriff's office says it will be seeking charges related to the chase through the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office.