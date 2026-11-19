Vice President JD Vance and Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed are preparing to meet, El-Sayed and the White House said, after a bitter campaign in which Vance called the Democrat "very, very evil."

It's not clear what the meeting will look like or who asked for it. The two sides gave different accounts. El-Sayed said in a Tuesday interview on MS NOW that Vance's office contacted his team. Vance's office said Wednesday it reached out after being told El-Sayed wanted time with the vice president.

Vance will preside over El-Sayed's swearing-in Jan. 3. In his victory speech after the Nov. 3 election, El-Sayed addressed Vance as "habibi," an Arabic term of endearment, and said, "Wolverine one, Buckeye zero," a nod to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. Vance is an Ohio State graduate. El-Sayed is a Michigan alumnus.

Both men have said in recent days that they're open to finding common ground, on their own terms.

"If Abdul El-Sayed wants to work with me and the president to make people's lives better, he's going to find us very much a willing partner," Vance said Monday on Fox News Channel.

"If he wants to work with us to get money out of politics, put money in pockets and pass Medicare for All, which is what I ran on, I'm a willing partner," El-Sayed said on MS NOW.

It's not clear how they could cooperate. Medicare for All, El-Sayed's chief policy goal, has been dismissed by the Trump administration, including Vance.

Vance's "very, very evil" remark came in August while he was campaigning for Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers in the Detroit area. In October, he called El-Sayed a "weasel" who should "shut his mouth," and said at a rally in Monroe that El-Sayed "doesn't love this community." El-Sayed said the remarks were meant "to raise questions about my commitment to America."

The talk of a meeting comes after Republicans lost their majorities in both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, and as Vance nears a decision on whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2028. At an October town hall in Michigan, Vance said he hadn't decided whether to run and acknowledged there's a chance he won't.

El-Sayed, who defeated Rogers, will be the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.