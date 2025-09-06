Vaccines and community wellness put in spotlight by Detroit officials at health fair

Vaccine efficacy and safety have recently made national headlines. Part of a free health fair put on by the Detroit Health Department on Saturday was to address some common misconceptions about vaccines and emphasize the importance of community health, especially with kids headed back to school.

"We're coming out here to connect with residents, to remind them to put their health first," Denise Fair Razo, chief public health officer with the Detroit Health Department, said.

Fair Razo says the city's free health fair is more important than ever, given the national debate surrounding the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 and other vaccines.

"People are hearing all kinds of things, and we want to make sure that they can put their faith and trust in the Detroit Health Department. There should be no question," she said.

Lisa Whitmore Davis, a cancer survivor, says it's so important residents know what resources are available for any type of health issue.

"It's important. When you are ill, you need to find resources, and to know that there was a free event like this today, where people can come and get all types of resources for every type of illness that they may face, it makes my heart sing," Whitemore Davis said.

The health fair, now in its fourth year, featured on-site vaccines, dozens of health vendors and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Organizers say the goal is to provide fun while reminding residents to prioritize their health and take advantage of the many free resources available to the public.

"We want to promote access, and we want Detroiters to feel so comfortable just raising up their sleeves and getting whatever vaccination is available," Fair Razo said.

The Detroit health department says it offers all seasonal vaccines and accepts all forms of insurance, and offers resources for anyone who doesn't.