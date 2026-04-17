Residents wait for floodwaters to recede in Utica, Michigan

Neighbors on Davis Drive in Utica, Michigan, say they're used to the annual floodwaters.

"All that water all comes down to one spot, and it hits here, and it's got to have somewhere to go," said Kenneth Musielak, who has lived in Utica for the last 14 years.

Musielak says every year around this time, the floodwaters creep up in his backyard.

"There's nothing you can do about it, there really isn't. People say, 'Oh, you need to complain to the city, and you need to complain to this person.' It just doesn't do any good. There's just nowhere for the water to go," he said.

Musielak says that putting down sandbags doesn't really help, as the water would find another path.

Safety officials on Friday advise people to stay out of the water until the flooding goes down. The current is still very strong, but people here aren't letting the water change their plans.

"I don't think they mind if they're hitting the balls into the water or the grass," said Dave Henrickson, who co-owns Henrickson Driving Range with his parents.

Henrickson says it's fine by him if golfers come and hit balls at his range, even with the water sitting over the fields. The only trouble for him is getting the golf balls.

"Probably I'll come back here and try to pick some of the balls up. I'll get as many as I can. We have a lot of golf balls. Hopefully, we'll be able to stay open, but if not, we actually have a location about five miles down the road, and I'll just send the customers down there," Henrickson said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Utica's mayor to try to find out if the city government is providing sandbags or other water mitigation measures, but didn't hear back on Friday.