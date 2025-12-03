Utica man, 70, accused of stabbing victim multiple times in his apartment

A 70-year-old Utica, Michigan, man has been charged with assault with intent to murder after allegedly stabbing someone multiple times in his apartment, authorities said.

On Nov. 25, Utica police responded to Joseph Vanker's apartment for a welfare check after someone called 911 and hung up, Macomb County prosecutors said.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and in need of medical attention, authorities said.

Prosecutors allege Vanker stabbed the victim several times.

Vanker was arraigned on Nov. 26 on charges of assault with intent to murder. Prosecutors say Vanker is a second-offense habitual offender.

A judge set Vanker's bond at $500,000. If released, Vanker must wear a GPS and alcohol tether.

"When individuals turn to violence instead of peaceful means to settle disputes, it tears at the fabric of our community. We remain committed to seeking accountability through the justice system and ensuring public safety," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Vanker is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Dec. 9. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 16.