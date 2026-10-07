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USPS mail carrier injured in shooting in Detroit, authorities say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Police say an investigation is underway after a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot on Wednesday in Detroit.

Officers responded to the 20000 block of Joann Street, where they found the male victim suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

USPS says it received a report about the shooting, and the postal inspectors are responding to the incident.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. 

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