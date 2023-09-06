UPDATE: State police find vehicle that belongs to Inkster murder suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police have recovered the vehicle in connection to a homicide in Inkster as they continue to search for the 25-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting his mother.

Photos of Joshua Hill Michigan State Police

Authorities released an update Wednesday afternoon, saying the vehicle has been found and they believe Joshua Hill, is on foot in the Metro Detroit area.

They alert residents that he is believed to be armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Hill, they should call 911 and avoid approaching him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 855.SPEAK.UP.

"We need help to get Hill into custody and your tip may be the one that does that," said Michigan State Police.

Background

Police were called to the 29000 block of Glenwood St. at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. When they arrived they discovered a 64-year-old woman had been fatally shot.

The suspect in the incident is the woman's son, 25-year-old Joshua Hill.

Authorities continue to search for Hill, who is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 170 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

