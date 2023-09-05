Michigan State Police investigating after man suspected of killing mom in Inkster

Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing his mother in Inkster

Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing his mother in Inkster

Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing his mother in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police announced Tuesday morning they will be handling the investigation into a homicide that happened in Inkster on Labor Day.

In a tweet, state police said on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Inkster Police Department reached out to them and asked them to investigate the homicide, in which authorities are looking for a man accused of killing his 64-year-old mother.

At about 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, officers were called to a home in the 29000 block of Glenwood St. after receiving a report of a suspicious circumstance.

When officers arrived, they found the woman fatally shot. Investigation revealed that the suspect was Joshua Hill, the victim's son.

State police say Hill may be driving a black 2005 Ford Escape with plate number DDG 1487 or a 2020 Ford Escape with the plate number BZK 999.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 170 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities alert people not to approach Hill if they see him and to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.